Dexter police offer safe tips for Halloween
Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout and the Dexter Police Department are hoping everyone has a safe Halloween and will be safe at the various Halloween events in Dexter. The department has released a list of safety tips for parents and children this halloween:
- Talk to your children about being safe! Always supervise your children while they are trick or treating.
- Wear light-colored clothing that’s short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape to the sides, front and back of the costume.
- Make sure children can see well through facemasks or use cosmetics to create fun or scary faces.
- Carry a flashlight after dark.
You can learn more safety tips in the Dexter Statesman.