Missing Dunklin County man – Jerry Ott

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s office has asked for help looking for a missing Dunklin County man. 61-year-old Jerry Ott has been missing from the area of County Roads 110 and 111 in Dunklin County. He is a 5’6”, white male with grey hair and blue eyes. Ott was last seen on October 25, possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage 4 wheeler into the wooded area near County Road 110 and 111. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are requested to contact the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the wooded area by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, Members of the Missouri Highway Patrol, Malden Fire Department, Campbell Fire Department, Holcomb Fire Department and concerned family and friends has been conducted in the wooded area. A survival flight helicopter has also assisted in the search. You can view his photo at KZIMKSIM.com.

