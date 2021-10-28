Sikeston no longer ‘parent agency’ for SEMO bomb squad

The City of Sikeston will no longer be the “parent agency” for the SEMO Regional Bomb Team. In 2006, three vehicles assigned to the SEMO Regional Bomb Team were titled through the City of Sikeston, with the condition that Sikeston provide any costs associated with maintenance. With the state having its own bomb team, and Sikeston predominately funding the bomb team itself, former mayor Steven Burch and current DPS Chief Jim McMillen agreed that the costs were more than the benefit. In 2019, McMillen began working with Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff to discuss transferring the team to one of them. In February 2021, Cape Girardeau Chief Wes Blair agreed to become the “parent agency” for the SEMO Regional Bomb Team and Sikeston is no longer involved in this program. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

