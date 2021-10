Two people have been taken into custody in connection to the investigation of a missing person in Dunklin County. Authorities report that 61-year-old Jerry Ott has been found dead. Ott was reported missing by authorities on Wednesday and had last been seen on October 25th. The names of the two people in custody and the cause of death were not released.

