Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer finishing up last week on the job

Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer is finishing up his last week on the job. After 24 years working for the state agency, he is retiring. Many things have changed throughout the years he has been with the department, including treatment for substance use disorders. He says using medication as part of treatment has been helpful for many patients.

Stringer says he is most proud of his roughly 75-hundred workers and the roughly 30-thousand contracted community workers – who he says are underpaid for the difficult work they do.

