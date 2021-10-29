Sikeston man wanted for 2019 murder now in custody

A Sikeston man wanted for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man was taken into custody Tuesday in Los Angeles. 26-year-old Orlando Sheron Jr. was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, or PSWRFTF. The case was a collateral lead sent to the PSWRFTF from the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Southern Illinois. Sheron, who was wanted on a murder warrant through Jackson County, Illinois, stemming from the Nov. 3, 2019, shooting death of 27-year-old Keon Cooper, was booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!