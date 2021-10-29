Sikeston man wanted for 2019 murder now in custody
A Sikeston man wanted for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man was taken into custody Tuesday in Los Angeles. 26-year-old Orlando Sheron Jr. was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, or PSWRFTF. The case was a collateral lead sent to the PSWRFTF from the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Southern Illinois. Sheron, who was wanted on a murder warrant through Jackson County, Illinois, stemming from the Nov. 3, 2019, shooting death of 27-year-old Keon Cooper, was booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.