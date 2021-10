A state of emergency has been declared in a southeast Missouri county. Madison County officials issued the order Wednesday, three days after an EF3 tornado touched down in the Fredericktown area. The tornado damaged multiple homes as well as destroyed two warehouses at Black River Electric Co-op. A preliminary survey reported that the tornado had wind speeds reaching approximately 150 miles per hour.

