Trading Post – October 30

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

‘93 Chevy 4wd pickup – $2,500

Home decor items – ph #: 314-243-6197

Coke machine – 70s era – $250

Brass doorknobs/square locks – $50/all – ph #: 573-450-5312

3-ton heating unit – $200

Guitars – $100/both – ph #: 667-5540

Square baled hay & straw

Wood stove kit – $25

Wirewheel hub caps – ph #: 833-6581

Queen-sized bed – brass headboard – $100

Sunbeam bread maker – $25 – ph #: 573-270-9582

6-panel solid wood door – $50 – ph #: 335-2002

Maytag washer & dryer – $250/each – ph #: 382-3296

‘09 Sundance travel trailer – $10,200 – ph #: 573-887-3013

