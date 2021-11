The Conservation Department is getting ready to stock city park ponds and lakes with trout for the catch and release season. Fishermen can now get direct information on stocked lakes online. Ben Havens heads up hatchery operations at Bennett Spring.

The department says more than 25,000 fish will be stocked this week.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!