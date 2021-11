On October 26, the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF), the Massac County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 7 executed a search warrant at a residence in rural Metropolis, Illinois. 46-year-old Casey Suggs was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver over 400 grams (Class X Felony) and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 Felony).

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!