Herrin, IL man wanted for questioning

A Herrin, IL man is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting incident in Marion on Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of Jodi Lane for a report of shots fired. Officers discovered a man had been shot and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect fled in a four-door vehicle that was located in Herrin. Police say they are looking for 23-year-old Braden Whitecotton. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department.

