Search underway for man who escaped custody in New Madrid County

Authorities in New Madrid County are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from custody last week. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that George Jones escaped from the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department shortly before 5 pm on Friday. Jones had been charged with possession of a controlled substance, burglary, property damage, stealing, and stealing a motor vehicle. While turning himself in at the office, Jones fled from deputies. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black sweatpants, and white tennis shoes with handcuffs and a leather belt restraint still on. Jones was last seen in the area of the New Madrid County Sheriff’s department going towards Main Street. A picture of Jones is available on the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 573-748-2516.

