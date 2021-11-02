Travel expert recommends booking your holiday travels plans soon

A travel expert says Missourians planning to travel over the holidays should book plans now or risk high prices and not a lot of options. Meredith Mitts, with Triple-A auto club, says travel problems, especially with airlines, have been happening lately. If you have not bought travel insurance in the past, Mitts says you may want to.

Beach destinations, state and national parks, resort vacations and land tours are all popular holiday visits this year.

