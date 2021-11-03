Cairo, IL man found dead with suspected gunshot wounds in Alexander County

A Cairo, IL man was found dead inside his vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds along Route 3 in Klondike, IL. 61-year-old Stanley Mech has been identified as the victim. The time and date of the incident has not been released at this time. Additional information, including the circumstances surrounding Mech’s death, was not immediately available. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the homicide at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. An investigation into Mech’s death is ongoing. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!