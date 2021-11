Over the last two years, Missouri has experienced an increase in the number of drivers striking a MoDOT vehicle or other highway worker vehicles. Jon Nelson, with MoDOT, says so far this year, there have been 54 instances in which a vehicle has struck a MoDOT truck.

Missouri has had over 1,800 total work zone crashes so far in 2021, including eight deadly crashes.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!