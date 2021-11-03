MSBA says National School Boards Association used poor choice of words in controversial letter

The Missouri School Boards’ Association has dropped its participation from the National School Boards Association after a letter by the national group sparked public outcry. In the letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, the national association asked for federal help to prevent acts of “domestic terrorism” at hostile school board meetings. Executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association Melissa Randol says the national group used a poor choice of words.

Randol goes on to say the Missouri organization does not support violent or threatening behavior. The board voted unanimously to immediately end participation with the national group.

