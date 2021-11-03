Nov. 2nd Special Election unofficial results

Yesterday, voters went to the polls in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta, and Scott City to determine whether to impose a use tax equal to the local sales tax rate. The use tax would apply to goods purchased online. Unofficial results from the County Clerk show that Cape Girardeau passed the measure, while Jackson, Delta, and Scott City did not. Scott County voters had to decide on a quarter-cent sales tax “for the purpose of providing central dispatching of fire protection, emergency ambulance service including emergency telephone services, and other emergency services.” This measure also did not pass. You can view the special election results at:

https://www.scottcountymo.com/elections.php

