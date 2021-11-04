Stoddard County man arrested on numerous burglary charges
Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested an Advance man on numerous burglary charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 50-year-old Shawn Yount was recently booked on three counts of 1st-degree burglary, 10 counts of 2nd-degree burglary, seven counts of stealing, three counts of stealing worth $750 or more, three counts of 1st-degree property damage, and four counts of 2nd-degree property damage. Additional information regarding the incidents that led to the arrest were not released. Yount is being held on no bond.