Here’s what to expect for heat-related rates this winter in Missouri

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule has begun to help keep elderly, disabled, and low-income customers from having their heat-related utilities shut off this winter. Under the rule, some customers can have more lenient payment terms to prevent disconnection. When the temperature is forecast to fall below 32 degrees during the following 24 hours, the utility is not allowed to disconnect your service. Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey expects heat-related rates to be a little higher in Missouri this winter, but he does not expect them to spike.

The rule, which continues through March 31, only applies to publicly-traded companies – not cooperatives and municipal utilities.

