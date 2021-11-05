Sen. Hawley call OSHA mandate “illegal”

The date has been set. Companies with 100 or more employees have until January 4th to have their staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus weekly. The new Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses. US Senator Josh Hawley calls the new rule…

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he will sue to stop the OSHA mandates. The Republican running for US Senate calls it “unconstitutional.”

