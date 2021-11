A Southeast Missouri police officer is facing multiple charges. 65-year-old Woodrow Massa, of Patterson, has been charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and harassment. Massa, who is a Piedmont city police officer, is accused of inappropriately touching the victim as well as causing emotional distress. An arraignment was held on Wednesday and Massa’s next court appearance has been scheduled for Monday, December 6th.

