Governor Parson signs Executive Order 21-11 closing state offices November 26

Last week, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-11 closing state offices on Friday, November 26, 2021.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, and it reminds us to always count our blessings and remember all the good in our lives,” Governor Parson said. “Teresa and I are so thankful for our state team members for their hard work and dedication to serving Missourians every day. From our family to yours, we wish all Missourians a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year.”

To view Executive Order 21-11, click here.

