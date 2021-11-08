How will Biden’s vaccine mandate affect Missouri agriculture?

Some Missouri businesses are gearing up for President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to begin in January. The requirement affects private businesses with at least 100 workers. Under the plan, an alternative is workers getting tested weekly. Kelly Smith, with Missouri Farm Bureau, talks about how he expects the mandate to affect the state’s agriculture industry.

Smith says some of the first people to get vaccinated this year were meat processing plant workers.

