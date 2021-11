Marion, IL police say an unknown suspect is still at large after opening a child’s bedroom window and reaching inside. At 1:20 a.m. Monday, an individual reached into the bedroom of a juvenile and stole property from the room in the 400 block of South Vicksburg Street. The suspect then fled the residence. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Marion Police Department.

