Porch pirates are on the prowl for holiday packages left on doorsteps in Missouri

‘Tis the season for thieving. With the calendar turned to November and the holidays coming up, Missouri law enforcement agencies are reminding people who purchase items online to make sure they have a safe area where the package can be delivered. Grant Bissell, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says porch pirates could come to a doorstep near you.

He says cameras might be useful in detouring would-be thieves.

