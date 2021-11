River Radio and Charlie’s Fast Lube present the $15K Rent or Mortgage for a Year Sweepstakes! Get entered for your chance to score $15,000 to help power you through 2022!

The $15k Giveaway is proudly presented by Charlie’s Fast Lube, with locations throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Enter now through Monday, December 13 at 11:59p, and be sure to share the contest link for a shot at extra entries! Good luck!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!