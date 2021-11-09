Dexter man facing murder charge after allegedly hitting someone with his vehicle
A Dexter man is facing a murder charge following an incident on Friday. Stoddard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Andy Holden reports that shortly before 5p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a truck repair business near the intersection of US Highway 60 and County Road 517. They found 32-year-old Franklin Morris dead at the scene. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated and an investigation led to the arrest of 41-year-old Boyd Lippoldt, of Dexter. Lippoldt is alleged to have intentionally struck Morris with a vehicle and then moving the vehicle in an attempt to conceal evidence. Lippoldt is facing charges of 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action, possession of meth, and driving while intoxicated causing a death. Holden says that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.