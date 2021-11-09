The Federal Trade Commission is warning against Amazon scams. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the scams are happening quite frequently.

He says the latest Amazon scam involves an automated recorded phone call saying that there was a charge on your account for a new iPhone. The goal is to get you concerned that someone hacked into your account. It goes on to say that your account could be shut down and attempts to steal your personal information.

