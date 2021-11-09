Herrin, IL police officer hurt during Friday incident

A Herrin, IL police officer was hurt in an incident Friday that ended with charges against two 18-year-old girls. Just before 6:00 p.m., Herrin Police were called to a home on North 18th Street after a woman reported two other women were threatening to kill her. Arriving at the scene officers found Kaley Wilson, of Herrin, and Kristie Cheatham, of Carterville sitting in a car outside of the home. Wilson was in the driver’s seat and when police attempted to make contact, she put the vehicle in reverse, hitting the squad car parked behind her. She then drove forward, hitting a Herrin Police Officer, resulting in an injured ankle for the officer. The girls then drove off, leading police on a brief chase on West Herrin Road that neared speeds of 100 miles per hour. The chase ended at Cheatham’s home. Wilson was cited for resisting a peace officer, fleeing and eluding a police officer, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of adult use cannabis, and aggravated battery to a peace officer. She was taken to the Williamson County Jail. Cheatham was cited for resisting a peace officer, possession of adult use cannabis, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

