Tuesday, November9th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cairo, EGYPT — In a bizarre incident in the most populous Arab country, an Egyptian man has moved to family court seeking a divorce from his wife after seeing her without makeup a month after marriage. Reports in Arab media cited that the husband said he was shocked to see his barefaced wife the morning after their wedding as according to him the bride looked ugly without makeup.

The disgruntled husband, who now claimed of getting deceived, wants a divorce around a month of marriage. “I saw her pictures on social site, she looks totally different when she does not wear makeup…I was deceived as she used to apply heavy makeup before marriage. She looks ugly without makeup,” he told the court.

The man told the court that he first tried to overcome his wife’s unattractive looks, but he decided to file for divorce after a month of marriage. “I was deceived by her as she used to apply heavy makeup before marriage,” the man added. “But after the wedding, I saw her real face without makeup, she looks ugly.”

