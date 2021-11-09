US Labor Dept., OSHA explain new employee vaccine rules

The Biden administration continues to urge private businesses to follow new rules for COVID-19 vaccines even though a federal court temporarily halted the order. Deputy assistant Labor Secretary Jim Frederick says the agency expects that most businesses will comply. And if not…

Frederick and OSHA leaders spoke to the press as the rule went into phase one on November 4. After 60 days, on January 4th employers must begin either checking for vaccinations or confirm negative tests. Unvaccinated workers must wear a mask. Frederick says there is nothing in the federal rules to stop businesses from firing workers who do not comply. But there are rules for helping workers get vaccinated. OSHA will enforce the rules that the President handed down either through inspectors following up on employee complaints or regular spot-check inspections.

