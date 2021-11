Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free breakfast to Veterans on November 11, 2021. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of choice at any participating McDonald’s restaurant from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

