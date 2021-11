An arrest had been made in connection to a Carterville, IL bank robbery. The robbery happened Monday afternoon at The First Mid Bank and Trust located at 300 South Division Street. 38-year-old Craig Wright, of Carterville, has been taken into custody and charged with robbery. No injuries occurred during the robbery. No further details were immediately available.

