Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has produced a short video hoping to inform Missourians about changes to the candidate filing period for the upcoming General Municipal Election.

The audio and video is available here: Candidate Filing_2021

A press release is also available: Ashcroft Outlines Changes to Candidate Filing Dates for General Municipal Election

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!