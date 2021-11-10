Jackson woman sentenced to 60 months for meth charge

A Jackson woman was sentenced to 60 months in prison for a meth charge. U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced 33-year-old Terra Fowlkes to 60 months in federal prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. Fowlkes pleaded guilty on July 1, 2021, and admitted that on December 23, 2020, police executed a search warrant at her residence in Jackson recovering almost three ounces of meth, which she admitted she was going to sell. Fowlkes will also serve a four-year term of supervised release after her term of incarceration.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!