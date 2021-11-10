Missouri launches new teacher recruitment platform to help address educator shortage
Missouri has had a chronic shortage of K-12 teachers for years and educators are leaving the field at an increasing rate across the state. In an effort to address these problems, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has launched a new online recruitment platform. Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Paul Katnik, says the one-stop shop, through TeachMO.org, will allow prospective teachers to explore the profession.
The platform includes free resources, like coaching, scholarships, reimbursements for applications and checklists to walk future teachers through the application process.