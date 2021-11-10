MoDOT staffing issues stem from low pay, shortage of skilled workers

The passage of an infrastructure spending package means more road and bridgework for Missouri, but MoDOT is having trouble staffing the work they have now. Ed Hassinger is MoDOT’s chief engineer and deputy director.

The problem in Missouri is what the state pays MoDOT workers—below market. A starting maintenance worker with a CDL – starts at $15.25 vs Walmart or Amazon paying $21 and above. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay last year for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was $22.66 an hour.

