The Southeast Missourian reports that a tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided at Independence and Broadview streets in Cape Girardeau around noon yesterday. The male driver of the motorcycle died, and a passenger sustained injuries. The passenger was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with head trauma and a broken pelvis.

