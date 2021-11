A person was killed Monday when they were hit by a vehicle in Murphysboro, IL. It happened at about 5:20 p.m. on 14th Street near the old Jackson County Rehab and Care Center. Police say the person killed, a 66-year-old woman, was in a motorized wheelchair and died at the scene. The driver is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

