MO Congresswoman Bush calls $1.75 trillion social safety net package “transformative”

The U.S. House plans to bring up next week the Biden Administrations 1.75-trillion-dollar social safety net, violence prevention and climate change package. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush calls the plan transformative. During a virtual town hall Wednesday night, Bush said the package, known as the Build Back Better Act, has a number of healthcare provisions.

The bill would also make changes to the nation’s immigration system and make climate and clean energy investments. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the bill would cause widespread inflation.

