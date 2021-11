Pfizer is working to get federal approval of its COVID-19 antiviral drug. Early reports say the drug is 90-percent effective in preventing the progression of infection. Infectious disease expert with Washington University Dr. Clay Dunagan says the drug would be an important tool in the fight against the virus.

Dunagan says he expects fairly significant levels of COVID-19 transmission through the holidays.

