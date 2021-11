The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots. Infectious disease expert with Washington University Dr. Clay Dunagan says it’s too soon to tell if allowing mixing and matching will impact reinfection cases.

Dunagan says coronavirus vaccine hesitancy appears to be spilling over into other immunizations, such as for the flu.

