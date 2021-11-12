Portageville residence destroyed by fire

The Standard Democrat reports that a home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening. Around 7:50 p.m., the Portageville Fire Department was alerted to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of East Eighth Street. Engine 1 and Ladder 10 responded and upon arrival found a three-story residential home in flames. A second alarm was paged for the structure fire with the fire departments from Wardell and Lilbourn providing mutual aid. Portageville’s Ladder 10 was able to deploy its master stream to begin to knock down the fire. Firefighters also worked multiple hand lines to try to control the blaze and protect nearby structures. The fire was brought under control just shortly after 10 p.m. Several firefighters remained on the scene until 5 a.m. Wednesday to keep the fire from re-igniting No one was hurt in the blaze. Fire personnel consider the home a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

