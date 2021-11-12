Saint Francis wins 16 marketing awards

Saint Francis Healthcare System won 16 Show-Me-Excellence Awards for excellent healthcare marketing from the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing (MAHPRM). The annual awards recognize high achievement and superb quality in advertising, marketing and public relations projects produced by hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the state. This statewide honor recognizes an institution’s efforts to educate and inform the community about health-related issues and services. Entries are judged in 22 categories by experts with extensive public relations and marketing experience.

“Saint Francis is privileged to have such an exceptional Marketing Department,” said Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer. “These awards represent their commitment to promoting the nationally recognized, award-winning care we provide to patients across southeast Missouri.”

The 16 awards include five first place, six second place and five third place. Award-winning entries include television, radio, print, direct mail and outdoor advertising, patient communication and annual report, as well as internal communication projects for Saint Francis colleagues and physicians.

First place:

– “Promise Broken” Newspaper Ads (Category: Advertising – Print)

– “Promise Broken” Direct Mail (Category: Direct Mail)

– President and CEO Updates (Category: Employee Communication Projects) – Medical Staff Updates (Category: Physician Relations/Communications Projects) – “Promise Broken” Campaign (Category: Special Marketing or Public Relations Projects

Second place:

– 2019 Annual Report (Category: Annual Report)

– “Pink Means Prevention” Direct Mail (Category: Direct Mail)

– “Every Moment. Every Journey.” TV Commercial (Category: Advertising – Television)

– “Promise Broken” Radio Ad (Category: Advertising – Radio)

– “Every Moment. Every Journey.” Newspaper Ads (Category: Advertising – Print) – “Promise Broken” Website (Category: Websites/Internet)

Third place:

– “Our People Make Us Stand Out” Digital Billboard (Category: Advertising – Outdoor) – Facebook Lives (Category: Social/Interactive Media)

– President and CEO Updates (Category: Internal Publications/Routine – Electronic) – Patient Guidebook (Category: Special Purpose Publications)

– “Every Moment. Every Journey.” Direct Mail (Category: Direct Mail)

Due to COVID-19, the in-person award presentation was replaced with a video presentation shared on the MAHPRM website.

The awards competition was established by MAHPRM in 1981 and is the only Missouri competition dedicated to hospital and healthcare public relations and communications efforts. Formed in 1978, MAHPRM is an affiliated organization of the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and an affiliated chapter of the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development. The organization is governed by a board of directors consisting of a representative from each of the six districts in Missouri. Activities are coordinated through the MHA office in Jefferson City.

