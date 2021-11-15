Man wanted for fatal shooting now in custody

A New Madrid man charged in connection with a fatal shooting is in custody. The New Madrid Police Department reported the arrest of 28-year-old Terrance Bevly, who is wanted in connection with the death of 18-year-old Patrick Johnson, of New Madrid. Bevly was located Wednesday evening on Blades Drive in New Madrid and turned himself in without incident. Johnson, who was found at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday in his car parked in the 100 block of St. Theresa in New Madrid, had suffered a gunshot wound to his hip. He was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center, where he died from his wounds. It was initially reported that Johnson’s wounds were self-inflicted, but after gathering evidence at the scene and speaking to witnesses, it was clear that the shot was fired by someone else inside the vehicle. Bevly was charged with first degree voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property. Online court records show that Bevly is being held without bond. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

