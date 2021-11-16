MO mental health expert says the state has “failed miserably” on deinstitutionalization of mental health patients

A Missouri mental health expert says the state’s mental health crisis is much worse due to the pandemic. During a legislative hearing, Vice President for Behavioral Health at SSM Hospitals Michelle Schafer says the state is not adequately treating these patients. She says the chronically mentally ill, developmentally disabled and pediatric patients are especially underserved.

During a legislative committee hearing, Schafer recommended the creation of a panel consisting of lawmakers and health providers to review the delivery of care.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!