Next Week: Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday Trash/Recycling will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 24 All other routes remain the same

In recognition of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day, several city offices will be closed the dates below including city hall, utility billing, recreation, police, public works, and elsewhere. Anticipate early trash/recycling days, see schedules at cityofcape.org/holidays.

THANKSGIVING – Thursday, November 25

DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING – Friday, November 26

CHRISTMAS DAY – Friday, December 24 (observed)

NEW YEAR’S DAY Friday, December 31 (observed)

Utility Billing is otherwise open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1625 North Kingshighway. You can also call by phone 573-339-6322, email our staff, or submit comments or inquiries online. Public safety and infrastructure services run 24 hours per day, everyday regardless of holidays and inclement weather. Recreation facilities will keep independent schedules.

