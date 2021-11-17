Scott County Road Work – Interstate 55/57/U.S. Route 60

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. Route 60 cloverleaf interchange (Exit 66) in Sikeston, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will be underway Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20. A signed detour will be in place. Motorists should anticipate closures in the following locations:

Ramp 1A: southbound I-57 to southbound I-55 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Ramp 66B: northbound I-55 to westbound U.S. Route 60 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Learn more at modot.org/southeast.

