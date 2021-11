Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. Route 62 interchange (Exit 67) in Miner, Missouri. As work is underway, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps will be closed. Weather permitting, the ramps will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19. A signed detour will be in place. Learn more at modot.org/southeast.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!