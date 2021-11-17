Wednesday, November 17th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Atlanta, GA. — A 24-year-old Georgia man faces gun and drug charges after he allegedly sold 25 guns and cocaine to an undercover officer in New York, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Yamil Torres-Rincon of Atlanta, who was taken into custody on Friday night in New York, was arraigned Saturday on multiple counts of criminal sale of a firearm and remains held on $325,000 bond or $150,000 cash bail, the DEA said.

The gun sales allegedly happened between Sept. 3 and Nov. 12 in Manhattan, the DEA said in its release. Before each sale, Torres-Rincon reportedly traveled from Georgia to New York City and often drove with guns concealed inside a hidden compartment in his car, the DEA said.

Torres-Rincon charged $42,900 for 20 handguns and three assault weapons that were sold on the first three dates, according to the DEA release. Twenty handguns, including pistols and revolvers, and five assault weapons were seized, the DEA said in its release. Some guns allegedly were stolen, according to the New York Police Department. An undercover officer bought cocaine on one occasion, and the monthlong wiretap investigation revealed Torres-Rincon allegedly negotiated larger narcotics deals, the DEA said.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!